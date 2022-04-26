Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tour de Romandie 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WolrdTour stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held in Switzerland from April 26th to May 1st.Rider roster: Valerio Conti, Stefan De Bod, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, Harold Tejada, Andrey Zeits, the Team’s official website reads. Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.tourderomandie.ch