12 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 people more recovered from COVID-19 last day in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.5 people beat coronavirus infection in Almaty, 1 in the Kazakh capital, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Kostanay region bringing the country’s recoveries to 1,291,009.

As earlier reported, 8 new cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.