13 more people defeat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinfrom cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has reported six recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day. Four people have beaten COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, two in Almaty region, and one in Karaganda region. Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 recovered cases stand at 1,290,988.