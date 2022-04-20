8 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in the last day, down 8 from a day ago, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.The highest number of people who got the all-clear after COVID-19 was reported in Almaty city – 4. 2 people beat COVID-19 in Zhambyl region. East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions documented one COVID-19 recovery each.

A total of 1,290,904 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic.