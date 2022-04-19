Japan s Keidanren mission invited to visit Kazakhstan to explore investment opportunities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador S.Yessimbekov met with Fumiya Kokubu, Chairman of the Committee for Cooperation with the New Independent States of the Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and Chairman of the Marubeni Corporation.During the talks, the Ambassador briefed on the status and prospects of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan, on new opportunities for foreign investors, particularly in the energy sector as part of President Tokayev s directive to achieve the hydrocarbon neutrality of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. The parties also discussed the impact of current geopolitical challenges on Japan s economic cooperation with the Eurasian region. Stressing the key role of Kazakhstan in the region, the Ambassador encouraged Keidanren to facilitate the presence of Japanese companies and the opening of offices and regional representations in Kazakhstan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of developing transport and logistics routes between Kazakhstan and Japan and resuming direct flights connecting the capitals.

Following the meeting, the Ambassador invited the Keidanren mission to visit Kazakhstan to learn about the economic situation, explore investment opportunities and look for new ways to expand trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Japan is one of the largest economic partners and investors for Kazakhstan. Currently, Japanese companies operate in the chemical, construction, oil and gas sectors, as well as IT platforms and other areas. The volume of Japanese investments attracted to Kazakhstan s economy amounted to over USD 7.7 billion.

The Keidanren unites the country s largest companies and multinational corporations, industry associations and economic groups. The Federation prepares recommendations on a wide range of domestic and foreign economic issues for the Japanese government.