Over 725,000 Kazakhstani teens get two doses of Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform reports.As of 17 April, 806,052 teenagers, 37,317 expectant women, and 133,306 nursing mothers got vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 725,980 teenagers, 31,718 pregnant women and 114,089 nursing moms were inoculated with both doses of Pfizer vaccine.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.