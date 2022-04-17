Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Paris-Roubaix 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the third Monumental classic race of the season – Paris-Roubaix, which will be held in France on April 17th.Rider roster: Leonardo Basso, Manuele Boaro, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Davide Martinelli, Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, the Team’s official website reads. Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini. Race information: https://www.paris-roubaix.fr/fr/