NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5 more Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.2 recovered in Almaty region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Mangistau region, raising the country’s recoveries to 1,290,790.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 20 new COVID-19.