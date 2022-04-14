Giro di Sicilia: Astana Qazaqstan Team’s Nibali takes 2nd at Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In a fast uphill finish in Caltanissetta, which crowned Stage 2 of the Giro di Sicilia, the leader of Astana Qazaqstan Team Vincenzo Nibali took a strong second place right behind the winner Damiano Caruso, the Team’s official website reads.«I am quite happy with the way the stage was going on and, in general, with my result even if it is just a second place and not a victory. It was clear that Damiano was the favorite today as he is fast in this kind of short uphill. I feel like my form is coming after a big break and an altitude training camp, so it looks pretty good. I want to congratulate Damiano Caruso on this victory, it is good that another Sicilian rider won today. We are good friends, and I am happy for him. Well, it was a nice day spent with my team in a good way and I am looking forward to the next days here at the Giro di Sicilia», – said Vincenzo Nibali. Astana Qazaqstan Team riders worked well all together during the whole stage, keeping Vincenzo Nibali in front and protecting him from any trouble. In the end of the day thanks to teammates Vincenzo was able to get a good position in front of the group on the last uphill. Staying on the wheel of Damiano Caruso, Nibali was trying to sprint for a victory, but missed just a little and finished second.

«I think we can be happy with the way our team spent this day and with the result of Vincenzo Nibali. We knew that Caruso was the favorite for this kind of finish, and I am happy that Vincenzo was able to stay close to him, taking a really good second place. After a training camp on altitude, he still needs some days for acclimatization, but today’s stage showed that he is on the right way. We still have two days in this race with the queen stage to Etna on Friday. Let’s see what is going to happen there», – said Giuseppe Martinelli.

Unfortunately, two riders of Astana Qazaqstan Team Alexandre Vinokurov and Juan Carlos Lopez were involved in a crash, but both riders escaped with some minor injuries.

After Stage 2 of the race Vincenzo Nibali is sitting on the second place in the General Classification, just 4 seconds down to Damiano Caruso.