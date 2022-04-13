Above 40 more beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 41 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.9 recovered from coronavirus in Nur-Sultan, 19 in the city of Almaty, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in east Kazakhstan, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s recoveries to 1,290,720.