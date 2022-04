NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 151 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.8 people beat COVID-19 in Almaty, 137 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, raising the country’s recoveries to 1,290,679.