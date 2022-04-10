Nearly 710,000 Kazakhstani teens get 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.As of 9 April, 794,075 teenagers, 36,478 pregnant women, and 130,280 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was given to 709,408 teenagers, 31,024 pregnant women and 110,513 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Later the country expanded the list of those eligible for Pfizer vaccine shots.