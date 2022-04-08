Number of Kazakh teens fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine exceeds 700,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.As of 7 April, 790,039 teenagers, 36,272 pregnant women, and 129,302 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. 701,107 teenagers, 30,654 pregnant women and 108,907 nursing mothers were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine. It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.