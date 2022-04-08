Number of COVID-19 recoveries down by half in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 40 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 46 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were logged in in Almaty city – 15. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, recorded the second highest number of fresh infections – 9. Eight people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region.

3 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Pavlodar region. The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 now stands at 1,290,404 in Kazakhstan.