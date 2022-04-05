British politicians and business people praise Kazakhstan’s efforts in implementing political reforms

MANCHESTER. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erlan Idrissov held a briefing at the renowned Manchester Art Gallery on the core aspects of the large-scale political reform programme and a number of social and economic measures announced in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the Path of Renewal and Modernisation.»Event attendees included the Lord Mayor of the City of Manchester Councillor Thomas Judge, Mayor of Rochdale Councillor Aasim Rashid, representatives of business and expert communities, political and administrative authorities of the UK’s central and northern regions, members of the British Parliament, as well as Kazakh students studying in Manchester and nearby cities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. Ambassador Idrissov opened the event by briefing the audience about the key aspects of the Address, including the ongoing deep transformation of the political system and socio-economic reforms aimed at implementing the concept of a «Listening State.» The Ambassador stressed that the modernisation of Kazakhstan’s political system and the transition from a super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament are rooted in the deep needs and demands of the Kazakh society. He also said that the current political reform programme is a logical continuation of the transformations already carried out over the years of independence, which contribute to a consistent democratisation and ensure stability and effective governance of the state.

Development of bilateral cooperation was a separate topic for discussion. Ambassador Idrissov informed the audience that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-UK diplomatic relations and emphasised the high dynamics of the development of economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

British parliamentarians demonstrated interest in the new political initiatives of the Kazakh President, which became a continuation of Kazakhstan’s deep democratisation.

Colonel Bob Stewart MP, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan, of the UK’s Conservative Party, praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to implement political reforms, de-bureaucratise the public sector, and create conditions for expanding the inflow of foreign investment.

Afzal Khan MP, a representative of the UK Labour Party, highlighted the relevance of the reforms in parliamentary electoral system and the local government. He said that since his visit to Kazakhstan 25 years ago, the country, including its capital Nur-Sultan, has made significant progress and changed beyond recognition, which gives reason to say the country is on the right development path.

In conclusion, he stressed the importance of further development of inter-parliamentary ties and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK in the trade and humanitarian spheres.

The event demonstrated the significant interest of the UK’s parliamentary and business communities in the reforms and transformations underway in Kazakhstan.