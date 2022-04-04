Over 9.4 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the commission, as of 4 April, 9,456,797 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 9,179,332 people. The number of people in Kazakhstan who got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection stands at 3,335,193.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.