Kazakhstan adds 18 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 18 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city has seen the highest single-digit number of COVID-19 cases – eight. Nur-Sultan city and Kostanay region have each reported three fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day. Two new daily COVID-19 infections have been seen in East Kazakhstan region, one in Almaty region, and one in Karaganda region. The country has so far reported 1,305,188 confirmed cases of COVID-19.