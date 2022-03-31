Kazakhstani Pavilion second-best at EXPO 2020 Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM On March 30 the EXPO Awards ceremony took place as part of celebrations of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Besides, the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition results were summed, the press service of the QazExpoCongress National Company informs.The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan ranks 2nd among 192 countries of the world and received the silver medal for Interpreting the Expo’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Besides, the Pavilion of Kazakhstan won the 1st place in the Best Presentation nomination and 3rd in the Best Large Pavilion according to the Exhibitor Magazine.

The National Pavilion of Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 10 Most Visited Pavilions at the EXPO 2020 Dubai. It received almost 1,617,000 visitors. Germany and Italy received the 1st and 3rd places correspondingly in Interpreting the Expo’s theme.