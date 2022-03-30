Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Dwars door Vlaanderen, which will be held tomorrow, on March 30th.Rider roster: Leonardo Basso (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Artyom Zakharov (KAZ), the Team’s official website reads. Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini (ITA), Mario Manzoni (ITA).

Race information: https://www.ddvl.eu/nl/ddv/elite-mannen