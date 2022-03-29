484 more beat COVID-19 over past 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 484 people more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reads.3 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 0 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 15 in Atyrau region, 2 in Almaty region, 211 in Zhambyl region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 175 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered from coronavirus rose to 1,288,751.