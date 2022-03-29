17 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 17 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.1 new case was recorded in Nur-Sultan, 11 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 0 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 0 in Kostanay region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,082.