Kazakhstan’s Fedorov wins individual time trial at Asian Road Cycling Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the third day of the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team and the National Team of Kazakhstan, Yevgeniy Fedorov, won the gold medal in the Elite individual time trial (24 km), the Team’s official website reads.A tough distance with a climb and a few technical corners Fedorov passed in 28 minutes and 45 seconds with an average speed of 50.087 km/h. «The distance was not easy at all, but together with the coaches we developed a good plan for the race, I managed to properly decompose my forces, and in the end, everything worked out. I gave my best on the distance, and I am happy that this led to a victory and a gold medal for my country. I am very happy to be here at the Asian Championship and to represent Kazakhstan. Three years ago I competed here as Under 23 and now I have the opportunity to race in Elite category, and it’s great that I managed to win again!», – said Yevgeniy Fedorov.

The race podium was completed by Nariyuki Masuda from Japan and Muradjan Halmuratov from Uzbekistan.

For Yevgeniy Fedorov, 22 years old rider, it is the first victory at Asian Cycling Championships in Elite category. Previously, in 2019 Fedorov won the individual time trial and took silver medal in the road race in Under 23 category.

«This is a great day for our National Team! We won another gold medal for Kazakhstan. Of course, this result was quite expecting, because for many years Kazakhstan has been a recognized leader in cycling in Asia, and we can truly be proud of this fact. Yevgeniy is a talented young athlete with a great future. I congratulate him and all our athletes who are worthily representing our country at this Asian Cycling Championships and I wish a good luck to those who have yet to perform!» – commented Nurlan Smagulov, president of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.