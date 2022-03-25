645 Kazakhstanis more recovered from  COVID-19 last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 645 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.17 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 49 in Almaty, 2 in Akmola region, 158 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 0 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 198 in Zhambyl region, 132 in West Kazakhstan, 18 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,286,960.