Kazakhstan adds 18 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 18 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has seen the highest single-digit number of COVID-19 cases – nine. East Kazakhstan region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – five. Pavlodar region has reported two fresh daily COVID-19 infections.

One new daily COVID-19 infection has been seen in Zhambyl region as well as Karaganda region. Over the past day, cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions have logged no COVID-19 cases.

The country has so far reported 1,304,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19.