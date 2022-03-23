272 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 272 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.West Kazakhstan region has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 125. North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 58 and 25, respectively.

Over the past day, Almaty city has reported 23 COVID-19 recovered cases, Karaganda region - 17, and Nur-Sultan city - 13. Almaty region has seen seven fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, East Kazakhstan region - two, and Pavlodar region - two. Shymkent city as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions has seen no COVID-19 recovered cases. The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,286,081.