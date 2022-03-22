Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 36

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 36 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 15. Mangistau and Karaganda regions are second and third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – seven and five, respectively.

East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions have each posted two fresh daily COVID-19 cases. Cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent, as well as Almaty, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions have each reported one case of the coronavirus infection in the past day. No cases of COVID-19 have been seen in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions. The country has so far reported 1,304,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19.