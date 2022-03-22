COVID-19 recoveries up by 264 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 264 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Zhambyl region– 143. North Kazakhstan region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 51. Coming in third is Almaty city - 32.

14 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been recorded in Karaganda region, and 10 in Nur-Sultan city. Pavlodar region has recorded six new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region - five, East Kazahstan region - two, and West Kazakhstan region - one. No COVID-19 recovered cases have been seen in Shymkent city, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions. The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,285,809.