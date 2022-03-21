Political reforms of New Kazakhstan discussed in Lithuania

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM A round table dedicated to the Address to the nation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization» and socio-political events in Kazakhstan after the «tragic January» was held in Vilnius.More than 40 participants, including members of the Seimas, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business circles and industry associations, as well as Lithuanian media journalists, participated in a hybrid format organized event, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Announcing the round table open, Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev informed the participants about the main theses of the Address of the Head of State, including initiatives on political modernization, large-scale social and economic reforms and anti-crisis measures of the government of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh diplomat spoke about the implementation by the government of a set of measures to ensure the financial stability of Kazakhstan, support business and attract foreign investment.

Edmundas Pupinis, Сhairman of the Seimas Group for inter-parliamentary relations with Kazakhstan highly appreciated the initiatives of the Kazakh leader to further democratize society and increase the role of the country s parliament.

Lithuanian business circles were also informed about new opportunities to increase trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

In this context, the participants of the event discussed the possibility of connecting the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with intermodal railway terminals in Vilnius and Kaunas. It will allow delivering goods to the markets not only of the Baltic countries but also of Central Europe.

Vygaudas Usackas, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and a Board member of «Avia Solutions Group» emphasized that Kazakhstan is the most important transport hub of Eurasia, the country s air traffic volume ranks first among emerging European markets. According to him, international business is showing interest in opening or transferring industrial production to Kazakhstan in light of the geopolitical changes taking place.

Ricardas Sartatavicius, Director General of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists called Lithuanian businesses for taking advantage of new opportunities to open joint ventures in Kazakhstan and take part in business missions planned this year.

The Lithuanian partners also highly appreciated the timely measures taken by Kazakhstan’s leadership aimed at improving the quality of life and social well-being of citizens in the current conditions of an unstable economic environment.