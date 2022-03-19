How many Kazakhstanis get fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to Telegram channel of the commission, as of 19 March, 9,437,543 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first shot of anti-COVID vaccine. The second dose has been administered to 9,111,274 people. The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 51 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.