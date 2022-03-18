703 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 703 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.2 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 65 in Almaty, 0 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 25 in Almaty region, 0 in Atyrau region, 11 in East Kazakhstan, 348 in Zhambyl region, 167 in West Kazakhstan, 26 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Mangistau region, 16 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,283,832.