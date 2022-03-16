480 people more beat coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 480 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.6 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 37 in Almaty, 0 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 122 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 202 in West Kazakhstan, 36 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 19 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,282,620.