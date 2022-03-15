958 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 958 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Zhambyl region has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 309. West Kazakhstan region and Almaty city are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 214 and 174, respectively.

Almaty region has reported 150 COVID-19 recovered cases over the past day.

Karaganda region has seen 22 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Aktobe region - 21, Pavlodar region - 20, Atyrau region - 16, and East Kazakhstan region - 12. Eight more have beaten the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, seven in Kostanay region, two in Akmola region, two in Turkestan region, and one in Kyzylorda region. The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,282,140.