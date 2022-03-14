COVID-19 recoveries up by 211 in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 211 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.No one recovered in the Kazakh capital as well as in Almaty and Shymkent, 15 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 106 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 3 in Atyrau region, 15 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 31 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,281,182.