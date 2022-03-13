Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 609

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 609 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.West Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 275. Zhambyl region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 119. 49 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Almaty region, 42 in North Kazakhstan region, 30 in Karaganda region, 24 in Kostanay region, 18 in Akmola region, 18 in Pavlodar region, and 17 in Almaty city. Single-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city - seven, East Kazakhstan region - five, Turkestan region - four, and Mangistau region - one. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,280,971 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.