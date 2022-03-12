Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 124 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 124 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 40. North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions have reported 17 and 10 daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

Single-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Nur-Sultan city - nine, Atyrau region - eight, Pavlodar region - seven, Karaganda region - six, Kostanay region - five, Shymkent city - four, Akmola region - three, Aktobe region - three, Almaty region - three, West Kazakhstan region - three, Turkestan region - three, Zhambyl region - two, and Kyzylorda region - one. The country’s total COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,304,344.