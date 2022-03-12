COVID-19 recoveries up by 643 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 643 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in West Kazakhstan region– 210. NurZhambyl region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 196. Coming in third is Pavlodar region - 44.

32 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been recorded in Kostanay region, 29 in Karaganda region, 26 in Almaty region, 24 in North Kazakhstan region, 20 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 18 in Atyrau region, and 14 in East Kazakhstan region. Nur-Sultan city has recorded five new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda regio - four, and Turkestan region - two.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,280,362.