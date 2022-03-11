Kazakhstan logs 119 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 89 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.10 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 33 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 9 in Pavlodar region, 19 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 1,304,220.