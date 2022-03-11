1,032 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,032 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.6 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 146 in Almaty, 0 in Shymkent, 28 in Akmola region, 41 in Aktobe region, 23 in Atyrau region, 2 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan, 247 in Zhambyl region, 367 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 56 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,279,719.