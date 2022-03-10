U.S. experts discuss 30th anniversary of Kazakh-U.S. strategic partnership and building «New Kazakhstan»

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The U.S. leading think tank Atlantic Council hosted a panel discussion on «Thirty Years of Kazakhstan-US Relations: The Winter Crisis and Path Forward».In his welcoming remarks, International Tax and Investment Center President Daniel Witt examined the key milestones of bilateral cooperation, noting Kazakhstan’s significant contribution to ensuring global stability and security, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports. Kazakhstan Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev briefed about the measures taken by the Government to address the root causes of the January events, assuring of conducting a transparent investigation in strict accordance with the national legislation and international obligations.

Key attention was given to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms and initiatives aimed at building a «New Kazakhstan», as well as the Government s actions to improve the welfare of the people. With this in mind, the Ambassador reiterated President Tokayev’s firm commitment to the course towards further implementation of political reforms.

Senior Director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasian Center Ambassador John Herbst highlighted the stabilizing and balancing role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, backed-up by multi-vector foreign policy that has proven its viability.

Director of Analytical Development at the New Lines Institute Kamran Bokhari emphasized that the January events did not affect Kazakhstan’s development trajectory. In his opinion, any political transformation and accelerating economic development require huge efforts and country s leadership is moving in the right direction.

Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Ariel Cohen noted the importance of preventing the negative impact of the US sanctions policy, bringing to the attention the fact that our country provides 1.2% of global oil supplies through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

In general, the participants positively assessed the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, expressing confidence in its relevance and long-term effectiveness. Experts emphasized the importance of further development of the US-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership, given the Kazakhstan’s stabilizing role in the vast region of Eurasia and significant potential for deepening bilateral cooperation.