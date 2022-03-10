1,007 Kazakhstanis more beat COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,007 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.0 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 161 in Almaty, 126 in Shymkent, 22 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 11 in Atyrau region, 6 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 4 in East Kazakhstan, 316 in Zhambyl region, 282 in West Kazakhstan, 37 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 17 in Pavlodar region, 7 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,278,687.