Kazakhstan reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 87 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.7 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 23 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 0 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan bringing the country’s tally to 1,303,012.