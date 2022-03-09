290 more recovered from coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 290 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.2 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 131 in Almaty, 0 in Shymkent, 23 in Akmola region, 7 in Almaty region, 30 in Atyrau region, 4 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 30 in Karaganda region, 0 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 25 in Pavlodar region, 24 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,277,680.