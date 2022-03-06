Kazakhstan COVID-19 tally stands at over 1.3 mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 171 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.14 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 52 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 9 in Pavlodar region, 31 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s tally to 1,303,707.