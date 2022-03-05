Kazakhstan confirms 220 new COVID cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 220 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.18 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 66 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 7 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 11 in Almaty region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 1,303,536.