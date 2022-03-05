Edizioni

COVID-19: Kazakhstan goes ‘green’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ and moderate risk ‘yellow zone’ as of today, March 5, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.
    As earlier reported, 220 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, while 1,884 people more recovered.

