Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 253

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 253 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 68. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 39. Kostanay region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – 29.

24 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Nur-Sultan city, 17 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Karaganda region, and 11 in East Kazakhstan region.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, eight in Shymkent city, seven in Almaty region, six in Akmola region, six in Atyrau region, six in Zhambyl region, four in Mangistau region, one in Aktobe region, one in Kyzylorda region, and one in Turkestan region. The country has so far reported 1,303,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19.