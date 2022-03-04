Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey grew by 33%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum kicked off in Nur-Sultan. Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and visiting Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay are taking part in it, Kazinform reports.Addressing those gathered the PM noted that Turkey is the strategic partner of Kazakhstan, as well as the important investor which heavily contributes to the economic development. In 2021 the commodity turnover between the states grew between the two states by 33% to stand at USD 4.1 bln. For the past 15 years Turkey invested over USD 3.5 bln in Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan channeled over USD 1 bln. Following the last 9 months the inflow of Turkish direct foreign investments doubled to reach USD 535 mln. The forum is purposed to deepen mutual understanding, promote cooperation, and bilateral investment, trade and economic partnership. 200 representatives of business community, state bodies and quasi-public sector of the two nations are attending.