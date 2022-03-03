Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 253 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 253 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 80. Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 41 and 32 daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kostanay region - 16, Nur-Sultan city - 15, Pavlodar region - 15, East Kazakhstan region - 12, Almaty region - 10, and West Kazakhstan region - 10. Akmola region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kyzylorda region - four, Atyrau region - three, Zhambyl region - three, Shymkent city - two, Aktobe region - two, and Turkestan region - one.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,303,063.