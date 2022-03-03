COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,091 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,091 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Shymkent city – 734. Nur-Sultan city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 266. Coming in third is Almaty city - 244.

226 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been recorded in West Kazakhstan region, 151 in Kostanay region, and 126 in Pavlodar region. 72 daily recovered cases have been registered in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 56 in Akmola region, 53 in North Kazakhstan region, 29 in Aktobe region, 26 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Mangistau region, 14 in Karaganda region, and 10 in Zhambyl region.

Kyzylorda region has recorded three new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, and Turkestan region - two. The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,272,470.