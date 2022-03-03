All areas in yellow zone for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no areas in the COVID-19 «red and yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, there are no areas in the «red and yellow zones».

Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 253 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 2,091 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.